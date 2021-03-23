All Oklahomans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week

A little more than one year after the state’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a Tulsa County resident, a vaccine to fight the virus will be available to every Oklahoman in need.

The state is pushing forward into Phase 4 of its vaccine eligibility priority framework just two weeks after entering Phase 3, rendering all Oklahomans eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of the state Health Department, announced Tuesday during a video news conference.

“When we started rolling out this program, that seemed like something in the distant future,” Reed said. “We have all been looking forward to this day for a long time.”

More than 1.8 million Oklahomans had received at least one dose as of Tuesday morning, accounting for about 27% of the state’s total population. Phase 4 makes eligible an estimated additional 500,000 people who did not fall into Phase 1-3 of prior priority groups.

Reed said the state’s vaccine portal registration process will not change, but that screening for eligibility will end as the new phase begins.