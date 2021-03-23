 Skip to main content
All Oklahomans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week
Keith Reed, deputy commissioner health services speaks during a press conference at the State capitol in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. [Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman]

 SARAH PHIPPS

A little more than one year after the state’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a Tulsa County resident, a vaccine to fight the virus will be available to every Oklahoman in need.

The state is pushing forward into Phase 4 of its vaccine eligibility priority framework just two weeks after entering Phase 3, rendering all Oklahomans eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of the state Health Department, announced Tuesday during a video news conference.

“When we started rolling out this program, that seemed like something in the distant future,” Reed said. “We have all been looking forward to this day for a long time.”

More than 1.8 million Oklahomans had received at least one dose as of Tuesday morning, accounting for about 27% of the state’s total population. Phase 4 makes eligible an estimated additional 500,000 people who did not fall into Phase 1-3 of prior priority groups.

Reed said the state’s vaccine portal registration process will not change, but that screening for eligibility will end as the new phase begins.

Residents may register through the state’s portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find a vaccine through other pandemic providers through vaccinefinder.org.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

In Rio Grande Valley, migrant girl is found alone

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

