All Oklahomans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week in next stage of rollout

Residents may register through the state’s portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find a vaccine through other pandemic providers through vaccinefinder.org.

Reed emphasized that the sense of relief that comes from having vaccines available should not dull the sense of urgency of the state's reliance on forward momentum.

"Now is the time to get vaccinated," he said. "Now is the time to step up.

"We won't have that true sense of relief until we have the pandemic behind us."

Reed said the supply of vaccine has increased enough that it is keeping pace with demand, but the state noticed some appointments were slower to fill, so it opted to move ahead into Phase 4 in an effort to maintain steady demand.

"At some point, uptake or vaccine hesitancy is going to be a concern," Reed said, but the state hasn't quite reached that point yet.

He urged those who are wary to seek out reliable resources on the vaccines' safety and efficacy and talk with their primary care providers.