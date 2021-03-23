All Oklahomans eligible for COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week in next stage of rollout

A little more than a year after the state’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in a Tulsa County resident, a vaccine to fight the virus will be available to every Oklahoman in need.
The state is pushing forward into Phase 4 of its vaccine eligibility priority framework just two weeks after entering Phase 3, rendering all Oklahomans eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, Keith Reed, deputy commissioner of the state Health Department, announced Tuesday during a video news conference.
“When we started rolling out this program, that seemed like something in the distant future,” Reed said. “We have all been looking forward to this day for a long time.”
The state was approaching 1.7 million Oklahomans vaccinated as of Tuesday morning, accounting for about 27% of the state’s total population, Reed said. More than 70% of Oklahomans 65 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while over half have completed the series.
Phase 4 makes eligible an estimated additional 500,000 people who did not fall into Phase 1-3 of prior priority groups.
Reed said the shift should greatly simplify the process to get a vaccine. The information required to register through the state’s vaccine portal will not change, but screening that information will cease as the new phase begins.
Residents may register through the state’s portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or find a vaccine through other pandemic providers through vaccinefinder.org.
Reed emphasized that the sense of relief that comes from having vaccines available should not dull the sense of urgency of the state's reliance on forward momentum.
"Now is the time to get vaccinated," he said. "Now is the time to step up.
"We won't have that true sense of relief until we have the pandemic behind us."
Reed said the supply of vaccine has increased enough that it is keeping pace with demand, but the state noticed some appointments were slower to fill, so it opted to move ahead into Phase 4 in an effort to maintain steady demand.
"At some point, uptake or vaccine hesitancy is going to be a concern," Reed said, but the state hasn't quite reached that point yet.
He urged those who are wary to seek out reliable resources on the vaccines' safety and efficacy and talk with their primary care providers.
The state is now regularly receiving about 180,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each week, Reed said, and the state is doling out an average of about 25,000 doses a day. The state delays administration of some doses to ensure appointments can continue as scheduled in case the next shipment of the vaccine is delayed.
Reed said because the vaccine is becoming available through many other outlets separate from OSDH, such as pharmacies, tribal entities and federal facilities, he cannot give a full picture of how many people are seeking appointments.
“This is a momentous day for the state of Oklahoma,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Commissioner of Health, in a news release. “I want to thank all of our public health staff, partners and volunteers who have served on the front lines and kept vaccines moving safely and efficiently.
Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge undertaking and a massive public health challenge. Lives have been saved as a result of the drive and determination of frontline medical workers, county health departments and our partners across the state.”
Reed echoed the sentiment in the release and urged Oklahomans to consider getting the vaccine.
“Opening phase 4 is certainly a milestone, but we haven’t won the fight yet,” Reed said. “Now that everyone is eligible, don’t wait to get your vaccine. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and others is to get it as soon as you’re able.”