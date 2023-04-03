It’s one thing to get people to notice you once.

But to keep them coming back for more? That’s a whole different ballgame, as Drew Allen has learned.

“There’s some pressure you feel with it,” said the Oklahoma State University senior, who’s known on social media as “The Sports Genius.”

“For me, the key is just trying to be consistently creative. You have creative ruts, and you are definitely going to make videos that aren’t going to hit the mark. But you never know which ones are going to be a hit until you try.”

That formula, Allen said, has been the perfect fit for TikTok, a popular social media platform that allows users to post short videos.

Working out of his Stillwater apartment, where he’s balanced it with being a full-time college student, Allen’s comic takes on the sports world have garnered him over 1.2 million followers on TikTok, along with sponsorships from such brands as Taco Bell and Mountain Dew.

And he’s hoping to build on that success soon. The 22-year-old sports media major plans to go full time as a TikTok personality after he graduates in May, he said.

No one is more aware than Allen, though, that his ability to do that hinges on the outcome of a national debate.

One of the world’s most popular apps, Chinese-owned TikTok faces a possible nationwide ban in the U.S., as concerns persist that its ties to China pose a national security risk.

Currently two bipartisan Senate bills are aimed at banning it, and recently TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew defended the company before a U.S. House committee.

With the time and resources he’s invested, Allen is concerned.

A ban “would basically destroy my entire platform,” he said. “And if I want to continue, I have to start over from the ground.”

To ever achieve the same success would be unlikely.

Allen uses YouTube and other social media platforms, “but none of them even come close to the TikTok numbers. So if it up and vanishes one day, that leaves me with over a million people that don’t know where to find me.”

Making people laugh

Allen hasn’t let the TikTok popularity go to his head.

“I still have a hard time believing there’s that many people interested in the stuff that I post, but clearly there are,” he said.

“My goal has always been, throughout my life and interactions with people, just to try to make others laugh.”

A native of Vinita and 2019 graduate of Vinita High School, Allen first got into TikTok as a student at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami.

“During the pandemic, everybody was kind of getting interested in TikTok and glued to their phones,” he recalled. “I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to try to combine two things I like and start making sports comedy videos.”

From the beginning, Allen’s videos have focused primarily on NFL football, his favorite sport.

And it was one such video that effectively launched him to TikTok stardom.

A fantasy football enthusiast, Allen made a video in fall 2020 after a frustrating performance by one of his receivers, Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I was upset that I started him and was just trying to humorously air out my grievances,” he said. “I was really trying to ham it up and be funny.”

What happened next Allen could never have predicted.

Claypool himself saw the video. And in keeping with the fun, he reposted it and added a live reaction of his own.

From there, ESPN also spotlighted the video.

“It got seen by way more people than had ever seen anything I had made up to that point,” Allen said. “I thought it was a dream. I didn’t feel like that could ever happen to me.”

By the time he graduated with his associate degree from NEO in May 2021, Allen’s “Sports Genius” profile had around 200,000 TikTok followers.

The momentum continued when he moved on to OSU.

With the potential now to grow even more, the thought of a ban is sobering, Allen said.

“I’d like to say that it can’t happen, but I think that’s unrealistic,” he said. “There’s definitely a chance that it does.”

Allen takes the security concerns seriously.

“I can’t say there’s no risk,” he said. “Obviously there’s a great chance it could be used that way, or they wouldn’t be trying to ban it at all.

“But what’s the greater risk?” he asked. “I think the bill can be much more damaging and detrimental by how it limits someone’s First Amendment rights or freedom of expression.”

Allen thinks TikTok ultimately is about community and that the good the app does outweighs any bad.

“It’s intended to just be an app for people to find their community — to find people that are interested in the same things as you,” he said. “It’s not intended to collect your information or do anything to harm you. It’s trying to help you. At least that’s how I see it.”

As long as TikTok is available, Allen will try to build on what he’s started.

“It’s not highly profitable, but this will hopefully be the first NFL season that I can dedicate more time to it without school going on.”

While he hopes to make a living at it, Allen’s main motivation won’t change, he added.

“I just want to see how many people I can make laugh.”

Find Allen on TikTok at tiktok.com/@thedrewallen_.

