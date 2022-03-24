 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

After Native American boy's long braid is cut at school, parents raise questions

  • Updated
  • 0
Braid cut off by bullies

The bullied boy’s father said Mid-Del Public Schools administrators told him his son participated in the haircut, but hair has special significance within the Kickapoo Tribe culture they belong to. “It shows who you are,” Garcia said, adding the braid has not been returned.

 Provided

OKLAHOMA CITY — The father of a 7-year-old Native American boy says two classmates who had been bullying his son cut off the boy’s braid in their first-grade classroom.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oklahoma House rings up $500 million in proposed tax cuts

Oklahoma House rings up $500 million in proposed tax cuts

The House also passed and sent to the Senate more than a half-dozen potential state questions, most of them aimed in one way or another at ballot access, and passed an anti-abortion rights bill patterned after one Texas enacted and has thus far survived court challenges.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: NATO vows more forces, exercises to face 'new reality' in Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert