After ICE policy enacted for jail, Oklahoma County DA asks to intervene in legal dispute

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has issues with a 2-1 vote by county commissioners requiring the jail to fully cooperate with immigration officers.

District Judge Cindy Truong is being asked to rule that the trust is bound to follow the new ICE policy enacted by county commissioners Oct. 5. She also is being asked to rule that a jail can legally keep an inmate up to 48 hours past scheduled release if immigration officers issue a hold. Federal judges have held such detainers are unconstitutional.

Making the request for the judicial rulings are County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association and Tom Vineyard. "Oklahoma is NOT a sanctuary state," they told the judge in their legal action.

County commissioners enacted the policy after the Oklahoma County Jail Trust voted 4-2, with one abstention, in September to prohibit ICE officers from being stationed inside the jail to check citizenship status and issue immigration holds. After the meeting, trustees learned they needed at least five votes to enact the prohibition.

