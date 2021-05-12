Adolescents ages 12 to 15 could begin receiving Pfizer vaccine in Oklahoma as early as Thursday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health expects that adolescents ages 12 to 15 will be able to begin getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as Thursday.
The FDA granted emergency use authorization Monday to the Pfizer vaccine for individuals as young as 12 years old. State Health Commissioner Keith Reed is hopeful that shots can begin being administered to that age group by the end of the week or even Thursday, he said Tuesday.
Reed said a wide network of pandemic providers and partners are able to store the Pfizer vaccine for ease of access, which is helped by a relaxation of cold storage requirements that allows the Pfizer vaccine to be kept at standard frozen temperatures for up to two weeks.
“We will turn on the portal’s registration allowance for this age group as soon as (the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) recommends approval to CDC,” Reed said in an email. “Parents will then be able to register their children and access locations to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
“Additionally, systems outside the state’s portal should provide opportunity for appointment scheduling. Walk-in appointments are also available in abundance.”
The ACIP, a CDC advisory committee, is scheduled to meet Wednesday. Reed said the CDC typically offers its approval within 24 hours of an ACIP recommendation.
If using the state’s online portal — vaccinate.oklahoma.gov — to schedule an appointment, Reed said it will have instructions for options if a parent is unable to be with the adolescent, because parental consent is necessary.
The Tulsa Health Department said it is prepared to offer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals ages 12 to 15 and will provide updates for its website, social media and phone bank and to local media pending the ACIP’s recommendation.
Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with OU Health, said side effects in the 12- to 15-year-old demographic are similar to what young adults up to age 25 might experience, such as injection site pain, fatigue, headache, and muscle or joint pain.
Tyungu noted that no volunteers in the clinical trial who received the Pfizer vaccine contracted COVID-19, while 18 individuals in the control group became infected with the coronavirus after they received a placebo shot.
“It has been shown and proven to be very safe and effective in this age group,” Tyungu said.
She said the Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in adults for nearly six months, with clinical trials taking place beforehand so that experts have nearly a year of data that demonstrates it works.
“There are new variants, but so far Pfizer in particular seems to still have very good efficacy — even against the new variants that are coming out of India so far,” Tyungu said. “Vaccines are a very wonderful tool to prevent future spikes. We don’t know what’s going to happen next winter.”
Tyungu said the vaccine is important for students to return safely to school for the fall semester and particularly for athletes because sports are associated with higher rates of COVID transmission than the classroom.
Vaccination also can help with the mental health and social well-being of students, easing worry or anxiety about safety in groups during the pandemic, she said.
“As long as you can try to socially distance and have masks and make sure people are washing their hands, you can pretty much mitigate the risk for the younger population in school,” Tyungu said.
She said instances of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) — a post-COVID condition — should be prevented with immunity from infection.
Though not extremely common, she said Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City has seen more than 70 cases of MIS-C.
“Now that cases in Oklahoma have dipped to really low levels, we aren’t seeing as much come through the door,” Tyungu said. “We still do have a smattering of cases coming in, but it would be really, really nice to not have those cases come in because those children are very sick when they come in.”
