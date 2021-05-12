Adolescents ages 12 to 15 could begin receiving Pfizer vaccine in Oklahoma as early as Thursday

“There are new variants, but so far Pfizer in particular seems to still have very good efficacy — even against the new variants that are coming out of India so far,” Tyungu said. “Vaccines are a very wonderful tool to prevent future spikes. We don’t know what’s going to happen next winter.”

Tyungu said the vaccine is important for students to return safely to school for the fall semester and particularly for athletes because sports are associated with higher rates of COVID transmission than the classroom.

Vaccination also can help with the mental health and social well-being of students, easing worry or anxiety about safety in groups during the pandemic, she said.

“As long as you can try to socially distance and have masks and make sure people are washing their hands, you can pretty much mitigate the risk for the younger population in school,” Tyungu said.

She said instances of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) — a post-COVID condition — should be prevented with immunity from infection.

Though not extremely common, she said Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City has seen more than 70 cases of MIS-C.