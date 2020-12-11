Additional priority group to get COVID-19 vaccines through Phase Two in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan has been revised with a new category on the list of priorities: adults younger than 65 who are at a higher risk from infection due to comorbidities.

In revisions announced Friday by state health officials, the group was added to the four-phase plan along with at-risk Oklahomans age 65 and older. Younger adults with comorbidities — underlying conditions such as hypertension, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, chronic lung, liver or kidney disease, and cancer — are now included among those who can get COVID-19 vaccinations in the second phase of vaccine administration.

Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said people with comorbidities are at risk of poor outcomes if they become infected with COVID-19.

Reed said officials wanted to give primary care physicians a chance to get their patients who meet the criteria the ability to receive the two-dose vaccine along with those age 65 and older in the second phase.

The first phase will vaccinate residents and staff in long-term care facilities and health care workers providing direct inpatient COVID-19 care. It also includes public health staff doing front line COVID-19 mitigation, as well as emergency medical technicians and paramedics.