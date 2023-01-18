OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma artist Bunky Echo-Hawk will go on trial in Pawnee County on charges that he molested a child and possessed child pornography, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Abuse-child porn case against artist Bunky Echo-Hawk moves toward trial in Oklahoma
- By Molly Young, The Oklahoman
