AARP Oklahoma awards $13,500 to 11 nonprofits across state to provide free transportation to vaccine appointments

The supply of and access points to the COVID-19 vaccine are as great as ever, and AARP Oklahoma is helping fund free transportation to and from vaccination sites for people who are homebound.

Just in time for the opening this week of the community vaccination center in north Tulsa, AARP Oklahoma spread $13,500 among 11 nonprofit transportation organizations across the state to support rides for people who don’t have the capability to get to local vaccination providers.

AARP Oklahoma said it’s prioritizing rural areas but that the selected groups offer transportation in all areas of the state, including tribal and non-tribal residents.

“Transit providers play a crucial role connecting citizens with access to medical care, especially those who live in rural or underserved areas,” Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma State director, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, lack of transportation may prevent those who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We want to help remove those barriers.”