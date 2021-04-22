AARP Oklahoma awards $13,500 to 11 nonprofits across state to provide free transportation to vaccine appointments

The supply of and access points to the COVID-19 vaccine are as great as ever, and AARP Oklahoma is helping fund free transportation to and from vaccination sites for people who are homebound.
Just in time for the opening this week of the community vaccination center in north Tulsa, AARP Oklahoma spread $13,500 among 11 nonprofit transportation organizations across the state to support rides for people who don’t have the capability to get to local vaccination providers.
AARP Oklahoma said it’s prioritizing rural areas but that the selected groups offer transportation in all areas of the state, including tribal and non-tribal residents.
“Transit providers play a crucial role connecting citizens with access to medical care, especially those who live in rural or underserved areas,” Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma State director, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, lack of transportation may prevent those who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We want to help remove those barriers.”
Locally, Tulsa Health Care Indian Resource Center is among the recipients and can be called at 918-588-1900. It serves the Tulsa area.
Pelivan Transit also was chosen and can be called at 800-482-4594. It serves northern Tulsa, Rogers, Delaware, Ottawa, Mayes and Craig counties.
The other nine organizations throughout the state are:
Central Oklahoma Transit System, which serves Pottawatomie and Seminole counties and can be called at 405-273-3000.
Cherokee Strip Transit, which serves Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher and Noble counties and can be called at 580-863-2279.
KiBois, which serves Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Hughes, McIntosh, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties and can be called at 800-289-7228.
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic, which serves the Oklahoma City area and can be called at 405-948-4900 ext. 249.
Red River Public Transportation Service, which serves select cities in Roger Mills, Beckham, Custer, Washita, Kiowa, Tillman, Cotton, Jefferson, Stephens, Woodward, Caddo, Comanche, Ellis, Dewey and Canadian counties and can be called at 580-335-5588.
Southern Oklahoma Rural Transportation System, which serves Bryan, Carter, Coal and Love counties and can be called at 580-924-5331.
Variety Care, which serves the greater Oklahoma City metro — including Edmond, Yukon and Norman — and can be called at 405-632-6688 and then press 5.
AARP Oklahoma awarded a grant to Veterans Families United to provide transportation for veterans for vaccination and general medical appointments. It serves the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas. Call 405-474-3467.
AARP Oklahoma also gave a grant to ITNCentralOklahoma to provide transportation for seniors and visually impaired adults. It serves the greater Oklahoma County area, including Norman, and can be called at 405-602-1558.