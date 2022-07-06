AAA survey: People still taking summer trips despite gas prices

Oklahoma drivers are still traveling in record numbers despite high gasoline prices and are cutting back spending in other areas in order to do so, according to a new AAA survey.

“There is no overstating the pent-up demand to travel in the wake of COVID,” AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman Leslie Gamble said in a news release Wednesday.

“While gas prices will discourage some, those who still want to go are simply cutting back elsewhere.”

The average price per gallon of gas in Oklahoma on Wednesday was $4.50, after a record-setting average high of $4.66 on June 15.

The new AAA poll of Oklahoma drivers points to three ways they are saving money:

Adjusting daily driving behaviors

About 63% of Oklahoma drivers surveyed said they have adjusted their daily driving behaviors because of gas prices. This is up 16% since last November, when the average price of gas in Oklahoma was closer to $2.90, 60 cents less.

Of those cutting back:

• More than 40% say they are consolidating or running fewer errands.

• More than 59% say they are limiting their driving any way they can.

Not commuting to work

Only about 45% of Oklahoma drivers surveyed said they typically commute to work.

Of those who do typically commute:

• About 17% say they try to work from home more often.

• Only 8% say they carpool or ride share to work more often.

Adjusting travel plans or travel budget

Some 57% of Oklahoma drivers making summer travel plans say gas prices have factored into their planning.

Of those planning to travel this summer:

• About 28% say they are taking fewer trips because of gas prices.

• Some 14% say they are taking shorter trips because of gas prices.

• And 18% say they are adjusting their travel budget for dining or lodging because of gas prices.

Of note, AAA said, 71% of those 25 to 39 years old said they have adjusted their daily driving behaviors because of gas prices.

That’s 8% more than Oklahoma poll respondents overall. More than 60% of those in this age group say they have either canceled or not made plans for a summer road trip due to the high cost of fuel.

But AAA said people are still taking road trips at a high level, "as evidenced by the traffic on our roads this past (holiday) weekend."

Last week, AAA Oklahoma estimated that more than 510,000 Oklahomans would travel over the Independence Day holiday period, which it considers to be Thursday through Monday this year.

More than 80% of travelers — more than 410,000 Oklahomans — were expected to hit the roads for the holiday, despite near record-high gas prices, AAA said.

Gamble said that as of Wednesday, AAA did not yet have any preliminary figures indicating whether the number of travelers was up or down from last week's projections.

About the poll

The AAA survey of 638 residents in Oklahoma was conducted June 17-18 by Public Policy Polling. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.