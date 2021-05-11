AAA predicts a huge jump in travel over Memorial Day weekend

The auto club and insurance company said Tuesday that nationally, it expects more than 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday weekend, up 60% from last year, which was the lowest since AAA began keeping records in 2000.

AAA said 34 million Americans plan driving trips between May 27 and May 31, a 52% increase over last year, and nearly 2.5 million will take plane trips, nearly six times more than the same period in 2020. A small number will take buses or trains.

So far in May, nearly 1.5 million people per day have gone through U.S. airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration. AAA said its air-travel forecast seems low because it counts each traveler once, while TSA counts somebody twice if they take a round-trip flight.

Another factor contributing to the expected increase in travel this holiday is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently updated guidance that fully vaccinated people who take proper precautions can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, AAA said.