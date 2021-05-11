AAA predicts a huge jump in travel over Memorial Day weekend

U.S. highways will be far busier over the Memorial Day holiday weekend than last year, but traffic still won't reach prepandemic levels, according to a forecast released Tuesday by the AAA auto club.
The West South Central Region, of which Oklahoma is a part, will see more than 3.89 million people taking Memorial Day week trips, a 60% increase over the 2.43 million travelers in 2020, but still less than the region’s 4.55 million Memorial Day travelers in 2019, according to AAA.
The region includes Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
The expected increase in demand from last year’s holiday, which fell during the early phase of the pandemic, still represents 13% — nearly 6 million — fewer travelers than in 2019 for the region, AAA said.
Memorial Day this year is May 31.
AAA officials say travel will increase because more Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — about one-third of U.S. adults — and consumer confidence is growing.
“As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel.
“This pent-up demand will result in a significant increase in Memorial Day travel, which is a strong indicator for summer, though we must all remember to continue taking important safety precautions.”
The auto club and insurance company said Tuesday that nationally, it expects more than 37 million people to travel at least 50 miles from home during the holiday weekend, up 60% from last year, which was the lowest since AAA began keeping records in 2000.
AAA said 34 million Americans plan driving trips between May 27 and May 31, a 52% increase over last year, and nearly 2.5 million will take plane trips, nearly six times more than the same period in 2020. A small number will take buses or trains.
So far in May, nearly 1.5 million people per day have gone through U.S. airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration. AAA said its air-travel forecast seems low because it counts each traveler once, while TSA counts somebody twice if they take a round-trip flight.
Another factor contributing to the expected increase in travel this holiday is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently updated guidance that fully vaccinated people who take proper precautions can travel domestically at low risk to themselves, AAA said.
It’s important to keep in mind that some local and state travel restrictions may still remain in place, however. Travelers can refer to AAA’s COVID-19 travel restrictions map and TripTik.AAA.com for the latest information to help plan their trip.