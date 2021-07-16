AAA: Commuter travel sees dramatic drop but numbers of fatal crashes 'defy logic'

Commuter travel saw a drastic decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the increased numbers of fatal crashes in 2020 "defy logic," the AAA auto club said.
Daily trips for all modes of transportation fell from an average of 3.7 trips per day per person in 2019 to 2.2 trips in April 2020, before slightly recovering, AAA said, citing a newly released survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
After abruptly decreasing in April 2020, daily trips by U.S. residents rebounded somewhat that May and June and then remained approximately 20% to 25% below their 2019 levels during the second half of 2020.
But despite fewer cars on the road and more people staying home, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recently estimated that 38,680 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020 — the largest projected number of traffic deaths since 2007.
It was an increase of about 7.2% over 2019's number.
“It’s counterintuitive to see the rate of traffic deaths spike when so many of us were driving less often,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokeswoman.
“As the U.S. climbs out of the COVID-19 pandemic, highway safety officials will need to double down on curbing speeding, substance-impaired driving, and failure to buckle up,” she said.
Work-related travel by all transportation modes dropped by 40% in April 2020, likely reflecting a mix of job losses and telecommuting, AAA said.
Commuting trips made by workers on days when they worked decreased by approximately 22% relative to prepandemic levels, as well.
In the following months, commuting trips were approximately 26% below prepandemic levels among the population as a whole, with the increase since April likely due to increases in the proportion of Americans who were working.
Commuting remained approximately 25% below prepandemic levels among workers on days when they worked, indicative of continued widespread telecommuting, AAA said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our commute habits and patterns in the United States,” said David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Findings based on our survey data provided some contextual information to understand better how this unfortunate event has affected the way we travel.”
The survey results show that early in the pandemic, reductions in travel were most substantial among teens and young adults (ages 16–24) and among those ages 65 and older. But later in 2020, reductions in travel were more uniform across various age groups.
Other key findings:
Daily car trips (as a driver or passenger): They fell from 3.2 prepandemic to 1.8 in April 2020, before rebounding slightly to 2.6 trips for the rest of the time period.
All travel by any mode: Daily trips in April 2020 by people living in urban areas dropped 42%, versus 25% for their rural counterparts, before leveling off to a 20% to 30% reduction in both groups for the rest of the survey period.
Travel by transit, taxi or ride-share: The proportion of people who reported making any trips by transit, taxi, or ride-share plummeted from 5.5% prepandemic to 1.7% in April 2020 before leveling off at approximately 2.4% for the remainder of the year.
Staying at home: The percentage of the population who remained in the same place all day fluctuated between 9% and 14% before the pandemic but increased to 26% in April 2020 before stabilizing at levels slightly higher than those before the pandemic for the remainder of the year.
The proportion of respondents who stayed in the same place all day quadrupled among those with the highest levels of education (from 5% in the second half of 2019 to 21% in April 2020), whereas it doubled (from 15% to 30%) among those who did not attend college.
Marital status: The percentage of married people staying home nearly tripled from 8% in 2019 to 22% in April 2020, while the percentages for unmarried people went from 12% to 29%. The numbers for both groups remained elevated over prepandemic levels for the remainder of the year.