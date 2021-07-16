AAA: Commuter travel sees dramatic drop but numbers of fatal crashes 'defy logic'

Daily car trips (as a driver or passenger): They fell from 3.2 prepandemic to 1.8 in April 2020, before rebounding slightly to 2.6 trips for the rest of the time period.

All travel by any mode: Daily trips in April 2020 by people living in urban areas dropped 42%, versus 25% for their rural counterparts, before leveling off to a 20% to 30% reduction in both groups for the rest of the survey period.

Travel by transit, taxi or ride-share: The proportion of people who reported making any trips by transit, taxi, or ride-share plummeted from 5.5% prepandemic to 1.7% in April 2020 before leveling off at approximately 2.4% for the remainder of the year.

Staying at home: The percentage of the population who remained in the same place all day fluctuated between 9% and 14% before the pandemic but increased to 26% in April 2020 before stabilizing at levels slightly higher than those before the pandemic for the remainder of the year.

The proportion of respondents who stayed in the same place all day quadrupled among those with the highest levels of education (from 5% in the second half of 2019 to 21% in April 2020), whereas it doubled (from 15% to 30%) among those who did not attend college.