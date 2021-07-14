 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'A staggering loss of human life': Oklahoma follows national trend with huge increase in drug-overdose deaths
0 Comments

'A staggering loss of human life': Oklahoma follows national trend with huge increase in drug-overdose deaths

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

OSU opens new substance abuse, addiction research center

Oklahoma saw a 22% increase in fatal drug overdoses last year, but it’s not clear how much blame to put on the societal upheaval that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, state and federal health officials said Wednesday.

Counting suicides and unintentional overdoses, the state saw 135 more drug deaths in 2020 than the year before, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As bad as that number might seem, the state’s increase wasn’t as dramatic as the national average last year, according to the CDC. Nationwide, overdose deaths hit a record 93,000, a 29% increase from 2019.

“These are deaths that often occur in isolation,” said Jeffrey Dismukes, communications director for the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “The extent to which COVID may have impacted is not measured but would not be surprising.”

In national media reports about the CDC numbers, some health experts suggested that it would be too much of coincidence not to have something to do with the lockdowns, layoffs and other disruptions that came with COVID. Previous studies had already noted huge increase in the rates of depression and other mental health issues.

“Also, we know that some people were hesitant to seek treatment due to COVID,” Dismukes said.

The CDC report, however, identified another possible culprit: the increasing use of fentanyl, a dangerously powerful opioid that was originally developed as a pain treatment but has become widely available on the black market and is often mixed with other drugs.

In many cases, overdose victims don’t even know they’re taking fentanyl, as dealers use it as a sort of hidden supplement in other drugs, officials said.

Oklahoma’s increasing death toll appears to be tied primarily to the use of methamphetamine and fentanyl, Dismukes said. If so, the overdose epidemic won’t necessarily subside with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only two states, New Hampshire and South Dakota, didn’t see an increase in overdose deaths. Vermont had the largest jump, of about 58%. And Kentucky's overdose death toll rose 54%.

Nationwide, the CDC estimates that drug overdoses are killing 250 people per day, or one person every five minutes.

"This is a staggering loss of human life," Brandon Marshall, a Brown University public health researcher who tracks overdose trends, told The Associated Press. The United States was already struggling with drug overdoses, but "COVID has greatly exacerbated the crisis," he said.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

For more

OSU opens new substance abuse, addiction research center. Page A9

Overdose deaths

2019

Oklahoma: 618

Nationwide (estimated): 72,000

2020

Oklahoma: 753

Nationwide (estimated): 93,000

Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feud between Lankford, state Republican chair could be headed for showdown at GOP committee meeting
Govt-and-politics

Feud between Lankford, state Republican chair could be headed for showdown at GOP committee meeting

  • Updated

Oklahoma Republicans have been very tight-lipped about the meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Fairview Baptist Church, 1230 N. Sooner Road in Edmond, but the meeting's agenda includes consideration of a resolution to censure Lankford because he did not go along with several other Republicans, including the state's House delegation, in an attempt to keep Democrat Joe Biden from claiming the presidency in January.

Related story: Attack on Lankford reflects tensions between elected officials and their parties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News