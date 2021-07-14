'A staggering loss of human life': Oklahoma follows national trend with huge increase in drug-overdose deaths

Oklahoma saw a 22% increase in fatal drug overdoses last year, but it’s not clear how much blame to put on the societal upheaval that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, state and federal health officials said Wednesday.

Counting suicides and unintentional overdoses, the state saw 135 more drug deaths in 2020 than the year before, according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As bad as that number might seem, the state’s increase wasn’t as dramatic as the national average last year, according to the CDC. Nationwide, overdose deaths hit a record 93,000, a 29% increase from 2019.

“These are deaths that often occur in isolation,” said Jeffrey Dismukes, communications director for the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “The extent to which COVID may have impacted is not measured but would not be surprising.”

In national media reports about the CDC numbers, some health experts suggested that it would be too much of coincidence not to have something to do with the lockdowns, layoffs and other disruptions that came with COVID. Previous studies had already noted huge increase in the rates of depression and other mental health issues.