'A real-time science study': State, Tulsa-based health information exchange partner to share and analyze vaccine data
The state of Oklahoma and a Tulsa-based nonprofit health information exchange are collaborating to improve vaccine data and analytics to develop insights for public health officials and providers.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and MyHealth Access Network announced their partnership Thursday in a joint media release, noting that the enhanced tracking and reporting is for all immunizations, not just COVID-19.

Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth, said the analytics are "incredibly powerful" at a granular level to explore and answer pressing questions amid the evolving COVID pandemic that will help drive public health decisions and policies.

How effective are vaccines in specific age groups? What does waning immunity look like? How many days after your last shot did you have a breakthrough infection?

"It's almost like we have a real-time science study going on," Kendrick said.

The State Health Department and MyHealth signed the deal in November.

Kendrick said the data sharing and analysis began soon thereafter. The next step is ongoing work to develop a data feed that is actually live to share even more timely and accurate information.

“The new feed from MyHealth will reduce the burden on providers — especially smaller providers — who want to share their vaccine data with the state,” Secretary of Health and Mental Health Kevin Corbett said in a statement. “That, in turn, will increase the accuracy and timeliness of the state’s vaccine data and ultimately support more informed public health decisions and policy-making.”

MyHealth estimates that it holds about 80% of the medical records generated in the state through consenting providers. It established a feed with OSDH's immunization system to enable data flow from providers participating on each end, which helps plug gaps through secure sharing of immunization records.

The partnership also will support COVID vaccination efforts by allowing providers to know who among their patients is or isn't vaccinated.

“Health care providers are some of the most important and influential voices when it comes to educating Oklahomans about the benefits of the vaccine,” Kendrick said in a statement.

“They can be better partners in that effort if they know which of their patients are fully inoculated, which need an additional booster, and which are unvaccinated. Getting that information in real-time is one more tool in the toolbox that MyHealth provides to fight COVID-19 and to prepare ourselves for the next pandemic.”

MyHealth and interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed already have been working in tandem to see how COVID vaccinations reduce the spread of the disease in Oklahoma, as well as to monitor emergency room and inpatient hospital admissions and deaths, according to the release.

The agreement came several months after MyHealth dropped its protest of the state's competitive bid process that selected a global technology company over MyHealth to deliver the state its own health information exchange.

