'A real-time science study': State, Tulsa-based health information exchange partner to share and analyze vaccine data

MyHealth estimates that it holds about 80% of the medical records generated in the state through consenting providers. It established a feed with OSDH's immunization system to enable data flow from providers participating on each end, which helps plug gaps through secure sharing of immunization records.

The partnership also will support COVID vaccination efforts by allowing providers to know who among their patients is or isn't vaccinated.

“Health care providers are some of the most important and influential voices when it comes to educating Oklahomans about the benefits of the vaccine,” Kendrick said in a statement.

“They can be better partners in that effort if they know which of their patients are fully inoculated, which need an additional booster, and which are unvaccinated. Getting that information in real-time is one more tool in the toolbox that MyHealth provides to fight COVID-19 and to prepare ourselves for the next pandemic.”

MyHealth and interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed already have been working in tandem to see how COVID vaccinations reduce the spread of the disease in Oklahoma, as well as to monitor emergency room and inpatient hospital admissions and deaths, according to the release.