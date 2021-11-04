A positive unemployment report: Initial claims in Oklahoma decline by nearly half from prior week

Oklahoma workers filed half as many first-time unemployment claims last week as the prior week, while continued claims resumed their downward trend after a one-week upswing, according to a government report released Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 1,761 Oklahoma workers filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits the week ending Saturday, a nearly 50% decline from the prior seven-day period, when a revised figure of 3,442 workers filed claims.
The 1,761 total for the week is the second fewest number of initial claims recorded in a one-week period since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lowest unrevised total since the week ending Sept. 25, when an initial report of 1,715 claims was later revised upward to 2,090 claims.
Likewise, the four-week moving average of initial claims increased for the second consecutive week from 2,258 to 2,596.
Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined to 14,477, their lowest level during the pandemic.
Continued claims declined nearly 15% last week from the revised total of 16,938 for the prior week.
The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the 15th consecutive week from 17,446 to 16,434.
Commenting on claims filed the week ending Oct. 23, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said October claims tend to be higher than September's.
“Last week, we saw the continued claims four-week moving average decline for the 14th consecutive week, while initial and continued claims increased, which is consistent with historical seasonal patterns,” Zumwalt said.
“Unemployment insurance claims data is not seasonally adjusted, so in addition to cyclical trends, we often see seasonal patterns. One pattern that we have seen consistently over time is that initial claims tend to be higher in October compared to the prior month.”
Nationally, a seasonally adjusted 269,000 initial claims were filed the week ending Saturday, the fewest since 256,000 were recorded March 14, 2020, when the pandemic began to surge.
About half of the states, including Oklahoma, saw a decline in initial claims last week when compared to the prior week.
Featured video: PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues
The best ways to be money smart this week
Financial saving tips for locals who want extra spending money this summer.
NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements…
Black Friday sales are a temptation you’ll likely battle during the holidays. But these seasonal treats are all about cash, not calories. If you’re determined not to overindulge in debt,…
Before saying farewell to 2021, consider implementing these end-of-the-year investing tips
Remote work and a difficult labor environment are making benefits that have gained traction during the pandemic more popular than ever, according to recent data, and that shift could make…
NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements…
November mortgage rates forecast After climbing solidly higher in October, mortgage rates are likely to continue rising in November, but not as steeply. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate…
Whether out of choice or necessity, many people spent less money in the last year and a half on things like entertainment, clothes and furniture. For some, that meant holding…
You’re a typical homeowner: You fret over mysterious noises behind walls, savor the yard’s smell after a storm, and giddily track your home’s fast-rising value. That buoyant emotion might yield…
Getting to a bank branch can be a challenging task, especially if you have limited transportation options or live far from your bank. In fact, if you live in a…
NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements…
It’s every homeowner’s nightmare — something is broken, and it’s going to cost a lot of money to fix or replace it. Unfortunately, no matter how well you take care…