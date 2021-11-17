A plateau or start of winter surge? Oklahoma experts concerned as COVID outbreaks occur to west, north

Dr. Jennifer Clark hopes the U.S. is simply at a COVID-19 plateau and not beginning a winter surge, but indicators are concerning.
The weekly new case counts in 14 states — including Oklahoma — have increased by at least 25% from the prior week and by at least 15% in 24 states, according to federal government data.
There are 41 states with high COVID transmission rates — Oklahoma included — and nine with substantial transmission, according to federal data.
Before the delta variant wave, the weekly case rate low points in the state and country were about 15 to 25 cases per 100,000 population for each.
As of Tuesday data, Oklahoma was at 141 cases per 100,000, with the U.S. rate at 176. The delta peak was nearly 500 cases per 100,000 in Oklahoma and about 325 in the U.S.
"We're still a ways away from that (low point) and still have not fully recovered from delta wave," Clark said Wednesday during her presentation for Oklahoma State University's Project ECHO COVID-19 session. "Heading into the winter months with this burden of disease is of concern."
Europe is experiencing a "big jump" in cases, Clark said. The U.S. typically lags four to six weeks behind what happens in Europe, she said, which lands us right in the middle of the holiday season.
She said that's another concern for which we need to prepare.
"We're watching what's happening in Europe; we're starting to see the early implications in the United States; and it's just a matter of time before Oklahoma is directly impacted," Clark said.
The timing is unclear, though.
Clark pointed out that the three state with the highest case counts are Michigan, Minnesota and New Mexico, which aren't geographically next to each other.
Unlike prior surges that began in specific geographic areas and wrapped around the country — such as the delta variant's spread outward from Missouri — she said rising spread appears to be scattered in the U.S.
Clark described it as a "shotgun wave."
"There's not an obvious source or pattern as to how this is likely to unfold," Clark said. "Trying to guess when Oklahoma is going to be affected by this wave is hard to know."
Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said he doesn't think a winter surge will spike as highly as the delta variant did this summer.
But Bratzler is very much concerned about complacency, especially given the "large outbreaks" of COVID just to the west and north of Oklahoma. He said the "nice decline" the state had been on has reversed to begin trending upward again.
"So states like New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas — and it appears that we're starting to see perhaps some of that wave of most likely delta variant is rolling into northwest Oklahoma," Bratzler said. "So I think we have to be very cautious at this point."
