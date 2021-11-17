A plateau or start of winter surge? Oklahoma experts concerned as COVID outbreaks occur to west, north

She said that's another concern for which we need to prepare.

"We're watching what's happening in Europe; we're starting to see the early implications in the United States; and it's just a matter of time before Oklahoma is directly impacted," Clark said.

The timing is unclear, though.

Clark pointed out that the three state with the highest case counts are Michigan, Minnesota and New Mexico, which aren't geographically next to each other.

Unlike prior surges that began in specific geographic areas and wrapped around the country — such as the delta variant's spread outward from Missouri — she said rising spread appears to be scattered in the U.S.

Clark described it as a "shotgun wave."

"There's not an obvious source or pattern as to how this is likely to unfold," Clark said. "Trying to guess when Oklahoma is going to be affected by this wave is hard to know."

Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said he doesn't think a winter surge will spike as highly as the delta variant did this summer.