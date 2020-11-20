 Skip to main content
'A miracle': Survey shows Oklahoma schools are grateful to be open

UNION FIRST DAY (copy)

A sign on a school bus door reminds students to wear a mask on the first day of school at Union High School in August. Over 80% of districts in the state are teaching students in person, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.

 Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — More than three months into the school year, many Oklahoma school districts say they’re encouraged in-person education has lasted this long, but many also fear COVID-19 could force shutdowns again.

More than 80% of districts in the state are teaching students in person, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. More than 90% offer a full-time virtual learning option to students, as well.

Last week, the schools boards association surveyed school board members and administrators from about 300 districts, representing more than 70% of public school students in the state. An overwhelming majority said they were pleased schools have maintained in-person classes.

“The fact that we are still in and fighting two weeks before Thanksgiving is a miracle,” one district leader wrote. “It is obvious that the schools are not super spreaders and masks have been the difference maker for us.”

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

