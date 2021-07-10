'A look of fear': Fatal pursuit in area unfamiliar to trooper kills woman with fleeing driver

Six days later, Potter told internal investigators he didn't see the bridge hazards before doing the TVI, according to a summary of his internal interview.

The TVI's location was the lone concern noted in the informal or preliminary review by command staff three months after the fatal maneuver, according to records provided upon filing of litigation by Tulsa World. The nine commanders by "unanimous consensus" recommended not elevating the case to a formal evaluation by a Chief's Review Board; no policies were violated, they agreed.

Instead, the commanders passed along their concern about the maneuver's location to the OHP training division to see if Potter needed a "refresher" on TVIs. There, a lieutenant wrote that Potter acted in accordance with training, policy and law.

"Potter had no way of knowing that this change of terrain was occurring or that the pursuit was approaching the bridge, as he was already in the process of making contact with the suspect's vehicle," wrote Lt. Clay Fredrickson.

'So many good reasons not to do this'

The OHP training review memo cited a U.S. Supreme Court case to say that an officer’s attempt to end a high-speed chase that threatens bystanders isn’t a Constitutional violation, even if the fleeing motorist’s life is put at risk.