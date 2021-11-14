'A little blind': Officials, health experts frustrated after State Health Department stops publishing local COVID-19 data

"We are continuing to offer a great deal of valuable and rich data out there," Reed said. "This is an evolving pandemic; (there are) some things that we can sustain and then some things we've got to get to some level of sustainable method at which we can communicate that data.

"If there are some specific type of data points that those officials are looking for and they can't seem to find, I would encourage them to reach out to us and let us work with them to see if that is available in a format that they are looking for right now."

The Tulsa Health Department no longer is able to update its COVID-19 ZIP code alert map, which shows several levels of risk based on active cases and offers guidance on behavior for each risk level.

A THD spokesperson said the agency has requested the necessary data file from the State Health Department but that there isn't yet a firm timeline for the state to create and provide it.

'We have to have that data'

Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association and a rural primary care physician in Stillwater, regularly encounters people who believe COVID is no longer an issue.

Clarke said the only way a physician can help patients make good choices is with good data.