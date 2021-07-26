A big year for tornadoes was predicted, but 2021 has seen fewer than average

El Nino and La Nina are the warm and cool phases, respectively, of a recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific Ocean, known as ENSO — or the El Nino-Southern Oscillation.

"ENSO is very much like the violin section of an orchestra — it leads the movement of variability in our atmosphere," Allen said.

"But what would a symphony by Beethoven or Mozart sound like without punctuation from other sections of the orchestra, both on shorter intervals and helping drive the overall piece?"

So far this year there have been 25 tornadoes in Oklahoma, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service. The state averages 57.2 per year, with the most per month — 11.8, 24.3 and 7.3 on average — occurring in April, May and June, respectively.

The state averages 8.9 tornadoes between July and December.

"The difference between expectation (higher than normal) and observations (lower than normal) thus far highlights the need to further explore the details of what drives variability in tornado frequency," Allen said.