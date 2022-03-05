988 mental health crisis call center launching soon in Oklahoma with 'tremendous amount of capability'

Oklahomans experiencing a mental health crisis will have quicker access to help when the state debuts its new 988 comprehensive crisis response line.

The crisis line, to become available July 1, will connect callers to the state’s new 988 Call Center, where — among other options — they will be able to talk with a crisis counselor, receive quicker access to providers or have a crisis team dispatched for an in-person intervention anywhere in the state.

“The call center will have a tremendous amount of capability,” said Carrie Slatton-Hodges, commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

“From any landline or cellphone, you can dial 988. You can just receive information, if that’s what you’re looking for. If you want someone to talk to — say it’s 2 in the morning, you’re feeling a little anxious — that’s an option.

“Or if you’re truly in the middle of a crisis, there are licensed behavioral health practitioners trained in crisis intervention who will be able to visit with you to ascertain what is going on.”

If the crisis cannot be resolved by phone, mobile crisis teams will be ready to travel anywhere in the state, Slatton-Hodges said.

The two-person teams “can come out to that spot, meet with the person face to face, perhaps garner family and friends’ support to come up with a safety plan, etc.”

If they determine a higher level of care is needed, the team will be able to secure a hospital bed and provide transportation.

Officials said the call center comes at a critical time, given the mental health fallout from COVID-19.

Slatton-Hodges had just taken over as commissioner, she said, when the pandemic started two years ago.

“One of the things that happened was fewer people were entering into outpatient treatment, but many more people were on the crisis side,” she said. “Our crisis call numbers showing up at our hospital doors, at our crisis unit doors, just exploded.”

Another feature of the call line will be faster access to provider appointments, which too often can take weeks.

“We’ll be able to book that person with a next-day or same-day appointment right there while they’re on the line,” Slatton-Hodges said.

“So say we were having a crisis situation. We have worked through that and resolved it. I can have you an appointment with your local provider at 5 o’clock that afternoon or 8 o’clock the next morning.”

The quick turnaround is possible through the department’s contract with various mental health centers, she said.

“Obviously, we cannot make every provider across the state be able to see you in a rapid amount of time,” Slatton-Hodges said. “Just like if you call your private physician, they may give you an appointment for three weeks out. That’s just kind of the way it is.”

Another important aspect of the crisis line is that every caller will receive a follow-up call, Slatton-Hodges said.

“One of the big things is if you can get people engaged in care after an episode, they’re much less likely to go back into a crisis episode,” she said. “That’s key: engagement in ongoing follow-up care. So we will do follow up and outreach after each call.”

Featured video: Mental health disorders rise among people who have been infected with COVID-19

