9-year-old Eufaula boy dies after UTV driven by 13-year-old crashes

A 9-year-old Eufaula boy is dead after a utility terrain vehicle driven by a 13-year old-boy overturned and pinned the 9-year-old, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 13-year-old was driving the UTV north on Nitzel Road about 6 miles northeast of Canadian in Pittsburg County when he lost control on a left turn and the vehicle rolled onto its side, partially ejecting and pinning the younger passenger, troopers said.

Another 9-year-old boy and another 13-year-old boy were also passengers. Neither of the 13-year-olds was injured, troopers said, but both of the 9-year-olds were taken to a McAlester hospital.

The boy who was pinned was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, and the other child was treated and released.

All four boys are from Eufaula.

Troopers reported the cause of the collision as "unsafe speeds."