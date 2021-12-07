9-year-old boy killed; 2 adults, 4 other children hospitalized in Payne County crash

A 9-year-old boy was killed, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported, and six other people, most of them children, were severely injured in a Payne County crash Monday afternoon.

Troopers were still working to determine what happened to cause the crash but said two vehicles were involved about 4:35 p.m. on Oklahoma 33 at Fairgrounds Road just east of Perkins.

A 31-year-old Cushing woman was driving a 2015 Honda Pilot with four children from Perkins ages 2, 5, 9 and 11 inside. The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at a Stillwater hospital, and the others were driven or flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where they and their driver were admitted in critical condition.

The other vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, was driven by a 33-year-old woman and also occupied by an 11-year-old Cushing girl. They were both taken to the same hospital, where the woman was admitted in good condition and the girl was admitted in critical condition.

Whether seat belts and child restraints were in use remains under investigation. The 9-year-old who was killed and the 11-year-old boy who was also a passenger in the Honda Pilot were ejected. Airbags in each vehicle deployed, according to the report.

