 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical

9-foot, 6-inch alligator caught, euthanized, at Claremore Lake

  • Updated
  • 0
American Alligator range

This map shows the natural range of the American Alligator, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Alligators are found in southeastern Oklahoma but not normally in other parts of the state. 

 Courtesy USGS

A 9-foot, 6-inch male American alligator was caught in Claremore Lake on Friday and then euthanized, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation spokesman Micah Holmes said.

The Claremore Progress originally reported the alligator's discovery.

The Department of Wildlife received reports from the public about an alligator in the lake about a week ago, Holmes said, and the alligator was found on Friday.

Holmes said the alligator was euthanized because of its size and concerns for public safety. 

"The animal was too big to relocate," Holmes said. "And even if we were able to catch it alive, we weren't able to safely move it to another location because we don't know where it came from and we don't know if it was habituated to humans or not."

People are also reading…

American alligators are found in Oklahoma but generally not beyond the far southeastern parts of the state, in the Red Slough Wildlife Management Area and the Little River National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Department of Wildlife's website.

Both are more than 230 miles south of Claremore.

Holmes said the most likely scenario was that the alligator was relocated illegally, since it is unlikely that an alligator would be able to survive in northeastern Oklahoma winters and get that big.

When the water temperature is lower than 75 degrees, alligators hibernate in burrows known as "alligator holes," according to the Department of Wildlife's website.

Even when they are outside of the holes, they can endure long periods in the cold. When the water is beginning to freeze, they submerge their bodies and keep their nostrils above the surface so they can breathe. This behavior sometimes causes them to be trapped in the ice until a thaw allows them to move again.

It is illegal in Oklahoma to possess an alligator without extensive permits such as a zoo would have.

The Claremore Progress also reported that this isn't the first time an alligator has been found in Claremore Lake. A 2-foot long alligator was spotted swimming in Dog Creek eight years ago, the newspaper reported.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muskogee fights to keep VA hospital open

Muskogee fights to keep VA hospital open

In March, a VA reorganization study recommended closing the Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center when the new VA hospital planned for downtown Tulsa opens in a few years.

GOP AG hopefuls O'Connor, Drummond dead even on fundraising

GOP AG hopefuls O'Connor, Drummond dead even on fundraising

Cash contributions to Attorney General John O'Connor and his Republican primary challenger Gentner Drummond differed by less than $120, and less than $2,000 separated their total contributions through March 31, according to Oklahoma Ethics Commission reports.

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording breaking weight loss achieved in new drug trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert