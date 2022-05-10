9-foot, 6-inch alligator caught, euthanized, at Claremore Lake

A 9-foot, 6-inch male American alligator was caught in Claremore Lake on Friday and then euthanized, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation spokesman Micah Holmes said.

The Claremore Progress originally reported the alligator's discovery.

The Department of Wildlife received reports from the public about an alligator in the lake about a week ago, Holmes said, and the alligator was found on Friday.

Holmes said the alligator was euthanized because of its size and concerns for public safety.

"The animal was too big to relocate," Holmes said. "And even if we were able to catch it alive, we weren't able to safely move it to another location because we don't know where it came from and we don't know if it was habituated to humans or not."

American alligators are found in Oklahoma but generally not beyond the far southeastern parts of the state, in the Red Slough Wildlife Management Area and the Little River National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Department of Wildlife's website.

Both are more than 230 miles south of Claremore.

Holmes said the most likely scenario was that the alligator was relocated illegally, since it is unlikely that an alligator would be able to survive in northeastern Oklahoma winters and get that big.

When the water temperature is lower than 75 degrees, alligators hibernate in burrows known as "alligator holes," according to the Department of Wildlife's website.

Even when they are outside of the holes, they can endure long periods in the cold. When the water is beginning to freeze, they submerge their bodies and keep their nostrils above the surface so they can breathe. This behavior sometimes causes them to be trapped in the ice until a thaw allows them to move again.

It is illegal in Oklahoma to possess an alligator without extensive permits such as a zoo would have.

The Claremore Progress also reported that this isn't the first time an alligator has been found in Claremore Lake. A 2-foot long alligator was spotted swimming in Dog Creek eight years ago, the newspaper reported.

