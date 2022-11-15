62-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle outside Bartlesville, OHP reports

A 62-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday evening while crossing U.S. 75 just south of Bartlesville, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Lawerence Woodward of Nowata was crossing the four-lane highway in the rain about 6 p.m. at County Road 2200 when a southbound minivan hit him, according to a preliminary investigation.

Woodward was taken to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the 2017 Honda Odyssey, a 27-year-old Owasso woman, was not injured, according to the report.

Her condition was normal at the time, and she was wearing a seat belt, troopers reported.

The crash remains under investigation.