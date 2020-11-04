 Skip to main content
6-year-old girl killed in three-car crash in Delaware County

6-year-old girl killed in three-car crash in Delaware County

A 6-year-old girl died Tuesday after a three-car crash in Delaware County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Troopers continue to investigate the mechanics of the crash, reported about 8:05 a.m. along U.S. 412 Alternate west of 560 Road near Leach, but say it involved two pickup trucks and a car.

One of the pickup drivers had two juvenile passengers, the 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy. The girl died at the scene, but the boy was flown to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition, as well as the driver of the truck, a 44-year-old man. All were of Kansas, Oklahoma. 

The drivers of the other vehicles involved, a 23-year-old Locust Grove man and 16-year-old Rose boy, respectively, were not injured. 

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, along with other critical details, but troopers reported the weather was clear and the roadway was dry. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

