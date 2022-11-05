6-year-old girl drowns, driver missing after vehicle swept away in flood waters in Adair County

A 6-year-old girl has drowned after the vehicle she was traveling in was swept away by flood waters Friday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reported.

Authorities say the incident occurred at approximately 8:48 p.m. Friday 1.3 miles north of OK-100 near Stillwell in Adair County.

OHP states that a 43-year-old man from Jay was driving a 2008 Subaru Forrester northbound on Country Road 4643 when the vehicle came to a low water bridge with water over the road way. The driver attempted to cross and the vehicle was swept away.

The 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

OHP are still trying to locate the driver of the vehicle.

A 14-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl were also passengers in the vehicle and were transported to Siloam Springs Hospital and treated for their injuries and released.