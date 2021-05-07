 Skip to main content
5-year-old Bristow girl hit by car backing out of driveway
5-year-old Bristow girl hit by car backing out of driveway

  • Updated
A 5-year-old Bristow girl was in critical condition after being hit by a car backing out of a driveway, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The girl, whose name was not released, was hit around 3:45 p.m. Friday by a 2015 Chrysler 200 driven by a Sapulpa woman who was backing out of a driveway on 241st Street west of Oklahoma 48 less than half a mile west of Bristow.

The child was directly behind the vehicle when she was hit. She had head and internal injuries and was taken to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition, troopers said.

