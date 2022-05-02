45-year-old woman killed in Payne County crash west of Yale

A 45-year-old woman from Yale was killed Friday night in a crash in Payne County.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Julie Ann Johnson was driving north on Oklahoma 18 in a 2014 Nissan Altima that collided with a westbound 2018 Ram pickup at the Oklahoma 51 intersection 3 miles west of Yale.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 19-year-old man listed as a resident of Carlsbad, New Mexico, was not injured, troopers said.

Both were wearing seat belts and were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, with no further details yet available.

The intersection is a four-way stop with a flashing red signal in addition to signage in all directions.

