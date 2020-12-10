$400 more coming to 120k Oklahomans as jobless claims rise 55% from last week

Update (4 p.m. Thursday): Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Director Shelley Zumwalt announced Thursday that funding would be made available for those in need as jobless claims have risen again.

Zumwalt said in a Thursday press conference from the Capitol that one-time $400 payments would go out to 120,000 Oklahomans from Dec. 17 through Dec. 21.

She said the funding comes from a balance of Additional Lost Wages Assistance funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which comes in addition to claimants' weekly benefits.

“We know this has been a difficult year for Oklahomans, and we hope the distribution of these remaining federal funds will further help those in need,” Zumwalt said. “The funding for the ALWA program comes from federal FEMA dollars that we are required to use before the end of the year or it will expire. This funding is not something that OESC can allocate to any other program.”