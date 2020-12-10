$400 more coming to 120k Oklahomans as jobless claims rise 55% from last week

Regular unemployment benefits, which are not affected by the end of extended benefits, last up to 26 weeks per year.

Claimants had to exhaust both regular unemployment insurance and federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provided under the CARES ACT to qualify for extended benefits.

State law permits extending unemployment benefits when certain economic conditions, such as an increasing unemployment rate, are met.

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate has generally declined since peaking at 14.7% in April although the rate increased from 5.4% in September to 6.1% in October, according to the latest figures available.

This year marked the first time in nearly 40 years that poor economic conditions triggered the extended benefits program in Oklahoma, officials said in July.

While initial claims increased, continued jobless claims, or those filed after one week of unemployment, declined nearly 10% last week, from 45,225 the week ending Nov. 28 to 40,914 claims the week prior.