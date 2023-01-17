 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4-year-old Athena Brownfield was murdered in Cyril on Christmas Day, Oklahoma DA says

  • Updated
  • 0

4-year-old Athena Brownfield was murdered in Cyril on Christmas Day, Oklahoma DA says

ANADARKO — The 4 year-old girl who was the subject of an intensive search last week was beaten to death late Christmas Day in her caretakers' home in Cyril, prosecutors allege in a murder charge.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Read this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Tulsa World Public Safety Reporter Kelsy Schlotthauer talks with Editor Jason Collington about why the Tulsa Police have a national reputation when it comes to solving homicides. Schlotthauer wrote a story about the homicide unit’s strategy and some of the trends that appeared in the city’s 69 homicides last year. She also talks about what it takes to work a job with so much mayhem

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces murder charge in case of missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Man faces murder charge in case of missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Oklahoma authorities searching for a 4-year-old girl say a man who had been caring for her is now facing a murder charge in her disappearance. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 36-year-old Ivon Adams, who was already jailed in Phoenix on a charge of child neglect, is now also facing one count of first-degree murder.  Authorities say Adams and his wife, 31-year-old Alysia Adams, were caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. OSBI said Friday they were still looking for the girl. Alysia Adams was arrested on charges of child neglect. Athena was reported missing Tuesday in the Oklahoma community of Cyril. A postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone near the caretaker's home and alerted police.

Drummond takes leadership of AG's Office with a full agenda

Drummond takes leadership of AG's Office with a full agenda

Native American relations, illegal marijuana growing operations, and openness and transparency in government are “the three big rocks I am 100% focused on,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who took office on Monday, told the Tulsa World.

'It was a massacre': Cheyenne and Arapaho leaders push to rename Oklahoma site

'It was a massacre': Cheyenne and Arapaho leaders push to rename Oklahoma site

Cheyenne leaders asked Congress in the 1990s not to label the place where dozens of their ancestors were killed in a surprise attack as a battle. Now tribal leaders are renewing their push for “Battlefield” to be removed from the site's name amid a broader reckoning by the U.S. government to reconsider racist or otherwise offensive landmark names and how they came to be.

Stitt drops four from Veterans Commission

Stitt drops four from Veterans Commission

Gov. Stitt's attempts to oust Executive Director Joel Kintsel over the past year have been thwarted by the commission, whose members are mostly appointed by veterans organizations.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French city asks Madonna to loan back artwork lost in war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert