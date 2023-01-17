4-year-old Athena Brownfield was murdered in Cyril on Christmas Day, Oklahoma DA says

Oklahoma authorities searching for a 4-year-old girl say a man who had been caring for her is now facing a murder charge in her disappearance. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 36-year-old Ivon Adams, who was already jailed in Phoenix on a charge of child neglect, is now also facing one count of first-degree murder. Authorities say Adams and his wife, 31-year-old Alysia Adams, were caretakers for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. OSBI said Friday they were still looking for the girl. Alysia Adams was arrested on charges of child neglect. Athena was reported missing Tuesday in the Oklahoma community of Cyril. A postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone near the caretaker's home and alerted police.