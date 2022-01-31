4.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in north-central Oklahoma on Monday with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5.
The temblor was recorded at 11:10 a.m. with an epicenter about 32 miles north of Enid.
State regulators issued guidance for energy firms in response to the earthquake, as drilling has been shown to affect seismic activity in Oklahoma.
"The Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s Induced Seismicity Department is directing 3 Arbuckle oil and gas wastewater disposal wells within 6 miles of the quake’s epicenter to shut-in," according to a news release. "Other Arbuckle disposal wells within 10 miles of the epicenter will be restricted to an average volume of 500 barrels a day."
In the past 24 hours, the USGS also recorded a 2.6 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter about 2 miles east of Quinton.
In the past 30 days, Oklahoma recorded 191 quakes, with Monday's being the largest.
In September 2016, Oklahoma recorded a 5.8 magnitude temblor, which led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to issue a state of emergency for Pawnee County and state oil and gas industry regulators to order the shutdown of disposal wells in a more than 700-square-mile area near the quake’s epicenter.
Oklahoma's last magnitude 4+ quakes came last year: Feb. 19 saw a 4.2-magnitude quake near Enid on the Kansas state line.
Ten years ago: Milestone 5.7 earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
On Nov. 6, 2011, a milestone 5.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Lincoln County in central Oklahoma.
Insurers paid out $1.5 million in claims related to the 2011 Prague earthquake, which at the time was the most in seismicity damages paid in Oklahoma for a single event, according to Insurance Department data analyzed by the Tulsa World.
Here are the largest earthquakes in the state by county, according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey.