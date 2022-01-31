4.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake in north-central Oklahoma on Monday with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5.

The temblor was recorded at 11:10 a.m. with an epicenter about 32 miles north of Enid.

State regulators issued guidance for energy firms in response to the earthquake, as drilling has been shown to affect seismic activity in Oklahoma.

"The Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s Induced Seismicity Department is directing 3 Arbuckle oil and gas wastewater disposal wells within 6 miles of the quake’s epicenter to shut-in," according to a news release. "Other Arbuckle disposal wells within 10 miles of the epicenter will be restricted to an average volume of 500 barrels a day."

In the past 24 hours, the USGS also recorded a 2.6 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter about 2 miles east of Quinton.

In the past 30 days, Oklahoma recorded 191 quakes, with Monday's being the largest.