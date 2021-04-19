4/20: Medical marijuana industry surges in Oklahoma

"As of now I think Oklahoma is one of the top states in the nation for what we provide for patients," he said. "For example, growers are starting to understand all the different things with moisture and humidity and sunlight — all of those things that are necessary to learn — but it's not that easy. You have to have trial and error."

To that end, Peeson said the size of the industry when he joined in 2019 was part of why he chose to excel in one area — dispensary management — rather than try to also become a grower or processor. He said The Strain Station has been successful thus far because of when it opened in west Tulsa and the affordability, as well as variety, of products for sale there.

"What you see with the industry in Oklahoma is when we do something, we do it well," Peeson said. "There's definitely enough money for it to go around here."

