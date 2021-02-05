 Skip to main content
4.2 magnitude recorded Friday in north-central Oklahoma

  • Updated
4.2 magnitude quake Feb. 5 in north-central Okla

Earthquakes recorded on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 included a 4.2 magnitude in north-central Oklahoma. Map courtesy of the USGS

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded multiple earthquakes Friday in north-central Oklahoma, including a 4.2 magnitude.

The 4.2 temblor recorded 11:48 a.m. with an epicenter near Lucien in Noble County.

Additional quakes of 3.7, 3.5, and 2.6 magnitudes recorded in the same area between 10:16 a.m. and 11:59 a.m.

The last time Oklahoma recorded an earthquake this large was June 20, 2020, with an epicenter near Perry; close to today's quakes. That temblor was also a 4.2 magnitude.

Gallery: The largest earthquakes in the state by county, according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey

