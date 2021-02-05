4.2 magnitude recorded Friday in north-central Oklahoma

One of the top issues will be funding Medicaid expansion. A possible showdown is brewing between the governor and lawmakers as Stitt has pushed changing Medicaid to managed care from a fee-for-service program.
Senate Bill 495, by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would outlaw all forms of abortion and require the Oklahoma attorney general to prosecute it as murder or manslaughter "regardless of any contrary or conflicting federal statute, regulation, treaty, executive order or court ruling."
On the matter of in-person learning, Stitt kept up his attack on Tulsa Public Schools. TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist later called the governor “a bully” who has never contacted the district directly about its policies.
A man in the 36-49 age range from Tulsa County was among newly reported fatal cases, along with a man 36-49 from Canadian County. The seven-day rolling average of new cases reported daily now stands at 2,249.
Dr. Jennifer Clark said she is hesitant to declare the recent downward trend a completion of the third COVID wave in Oklahoma because it hasn't come all the way down. She described it as more of a holding pattern, with scientists uncertain what might play out in the near future as concerning variants circulate.