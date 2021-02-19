4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles across Oklahoma and Kansas

It would seem as though Oklahoma finally took a mighty shiver as the state is set to exit several days of subfreezing temperatures.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.2-magnitude earthquake about 4 miles southwest of Manchester, north of Enid on the Kansas state line, just before 8 a.m. Friday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the quake was about 4.35 miles deep and followed a 2.9-magnitude earthquake Thursday night southeast of Jefferson, about 40 miles away.

Most people who felt Friday's quake were within 150 miles of its epicenter, according to the USGS's Did You Feel It? data collection program. Early data almost painted a triangle of residents reporting weak to moderate shaking in and between Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Salina, Kansas.

The measured magnitude stopped short of being comparable with Oklahoma's greatest recorded earthquakes. A 5.8 in Pawnee County in 2016 holds the record.