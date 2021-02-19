4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles across Oklahoma and Kansas

It would seem as though Oklahoma finally took a mighty shiver as the state is set to exit several days of subfreezing temperatures.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.2-magnitude earthquake about 4 miles southwest of Manchester, north of Enid on the Kansas state line, just before 8 a.m. Friday.
Preliminary reports indicate that the quake was about 4.35 miles deep and followed a 2.9-magnitude earthquake Thursday night southeast of Jefferson, about 40 miles away.
Most people who felt Friday's quake were within 150 miles of its epicenter, according to the USGS's Did You Feel It? data collection program. Early data almost painted a triangle of residents reporting weak to moderate shaking in and between Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Salina, Kansas.
The measured magnitude stopped short of being comparable with Oklahoma's greatest recorded earthquakes. A 5.8 in Pawnee County in 2016 holds the record.
Friday's quake was initially measured at 4.8, which would have tied it for the seventh-largest recorded in the state along with three other previously recorded quakes — near Fairview in 2016 and Prague twice in 2011 — but it was later revised to 4.5 and eventually 4.2.
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's Induced Seismicity Department is looking into the event, the agency said on social media Friday.
Oklahoma last experienced a 4.2-quake two weeks ago, Feb. 5, near Lucien, in Noble County west of Perry. Although its depth measured only 0.18 miles — closer to the earth's surface than Friday's shudder — far fewer residents reported feeling that quake.
A 4.2 magnitude also occurred June 20, 2020, near Perry. A 4.4 was recorded near Medford in 2019.
Oklahoma's largest quakes since 1882, ranked
On Nov. 6, 2011, a milestone 5.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Lincoln County in central Oklahoma.
It was topped five years later by a 5.8 magnitude temblor on Sept. 3, 2016, which led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to issue a state of emergency for Pawnee County, and state oil and gas industry regulators to order the shutdown of disposal wells in a more than 700-square-mile area near the quake’s epicenter.
Insurers paid out $1.5 million in claims related to the 2011 Prague earthquake, which at the time was the most in seismicity damages paid in Oklahoma for a single event, according to Insurance Department data analyzed by the Tulsa World.
Here are the largest earthquakes in the state by county, according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey.