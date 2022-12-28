3 energy firms settle earthquake-damage lawsuits after Pawnee temblors

Throwback Tulsa: Milestone 5.8 earthquake recorded in Oklahoma 11 years ago today

On Nov. 6, 2011, a milestone 5.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Lincoln County in central Oklahoma.

It was topped five years later by a 5.8 magnitude temblor on Sept. 3, 2016, which led then-Gov. Mary Fallin to issue a state of emergency for Pawnee County, and state oil and gas industry regulators to order the shutdown of disposal wells in a more than 700-square-mile area near the quake’s epicenter.

Insurers paid out $1.5 million in claims related to the 2011 Prague earthquake, which at the time was the most in seismicity damages paid in Oklahoma for a single event, according to Insurance Department data analyzed by the Tulsa World.

Here are the largest earthquakes in the state by county, according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey.