25-year-old Stillwater woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-35, troopers say

A 25-year-old Stillwater woman was killed in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 35 on Monday evening.

Victoria Patton was driving a 2019 Toyota Yaris north in the interstate's southbound lanes about a mile north of Perry in Noble County, according to a preliminary collision report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Patton's small car struck a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Suburban head-on about 6:15 p.m. She was extricated from the vehicle after being pinned about four hours and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The driver of the Suburban, a 35-year-old Marysville, Kansas, man, was hospitalized in serious condition, troopers said. Five passengers in that vehicle, including four juveniles, were treated for minor injuries.

In their report, troopers attributed the crash to Patton's driving the wrong way on the interstate. Further details, including how Patton's northbound vehicle entered the southbound lanes, remained under investigation Tuesday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.