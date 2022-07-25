22-year-old pedestrian struck, killed on Adair County road

A 22-year-old Kansas woman was killed when she and another pedestrian were struck by a vehicle on an Adair County road about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Shayna VanVleet of Kansas City, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene on County Road 690 at County Road 4730 near Westville, according to a preliminary report.
A 23-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman was transported to an Arkansas hospital for treatment of what the OHP termed minor injuries.
The driver of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado that hit the women, a 21-year-old Westville man, reportedly was not injured.