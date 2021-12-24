 Skip to main content
22-year-old killed in Pittsburg County collision
A 22-year-old was killed in a Christmas Eve collision in Pittsburg County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Matthew Lawson was driving a 2016 Kia Sportage east on Oklahoma 9 at Bower Road in Longtown about 12:40 p.m. when he attempted to turn left in front of a westbound pickup truck, striking the vehicle. 

Lawson was pronounced dead at a McAlester hospital, and the driver and passenger of the 2002 Dodge pickup, a 70-year-old Roland man and a 37-year-old man also of Roland, respectively, were admitted in stable condition to a Muskogee hospital.

The report states that only Lawson was wearing his seatbelt. His condition at the time of the crash remains under investigation, according to the report. 

Troopers attributed the cause of the collision to Lawson's improper turn in front of oncoming traffic. 

