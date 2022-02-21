22-year-old Hominy woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A 22-year-old Hominy woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on an Osage County road early Monday.
Alissa Hamilton-Youngbird was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 west on County Road 4070 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a bridge wall about 2 miles northwest of Pawhuska around 4:30 a.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The pickup landed on its top in Bird Creek.
Hamilton-Youngbird was extricated from the pickup by Pawhuska firefighters, who pronounced her dead at the scene.
One passenger, a 25-year-old Pawhuska woman, was treated at a local hospital and released, according to troopers. The other passenger, a 24-year-old Pawhuska man, reportedly was not injured.
Both women were wearing seat belts, troopers said.
