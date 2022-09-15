 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

22-year-old dispatcher killed in crash on Haskell County highway

  • Updated
  • 0

A 22-year-old emergency dispatcher from Talihina died in a collision with a Mack truck Wednesday in Haskell County.

Amanda Mayo-Conrad, 22, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta west on Oklahoma 31 when she attempted a turn onto Oklahoma 82 just before 4 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release. The eastbound truck struck the Jetta on the passenger side, forcing the car off the road.

The truck driver was not injured. Mayo-Conrad was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt, troopers said in a preliminary crash report.

Local law enforcement agencies identified Mayo-Conrad as a dispatch worker, according to a Wednesday evening Facebook post from the Haskell County Sheriff's Office and the Stigler Police Department.

People are also reading…

"When we lose a dispatcher, we lose part of the team, part of the family. We lost a quick witted, funny, different character that keeps us all in laughter, but genuinely cared about our well being while active on calls," said the post, which included a photo of Mayo-Conrad.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oklahoma liquor-law expansion contemplated

Oklahoma liquor-law expansion contemplated

The possibility of allowing grocery and convenience stores to sell liquor is being floated by a lobbyist for Walmart and some other retailers who met behind closed doors in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Panel OKs another $70 million in Tulsa ARPA projects

Panel OKs another $70 million in Tulsa ARPA projects

The two Tulsa proposals are $20 million toward an extension of the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center's Stephenson Cancer Center into the city and $50 million for a pharmaceutical research laboratory at Oklahoma State University's Center for Health Sciences.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mankind may have begun capturing livestock thousands of years earlier than thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert