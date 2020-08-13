A young woman was killed in a Haskell County crash Thursday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Harley Mills, 18, of McCurtain, was driving west on Oklahoma 31 near Kinta when her SUV ran off the right side of the road about 5:10 p.m., according to an OHP report.
The 1998 Ford Expedition flew into the air before rolling three times, the report states. Mills was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, which came to rest on top of her, troopers reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The OHP attributed the crash to inattention.