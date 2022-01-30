 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
18-year-old killed in ATV crash in Pittsburg County
A Crowder man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday in Pittsburg County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed was Ethan Dewayne Brooks, 18.

He was driving a 2018 Polaris Ranger on an ATV trail on private property about six miles south and five miles east of Crowder about 11:45 a.m., when the vehicle rolled while negotiating a turn.

Brooks was taken to a McAlester hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the ATV refused treatment for minor injuries, the OHP said.

Neither was wearing a helmet, troopers said.

