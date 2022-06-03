18-year-old dies in single-vehicle rollover crash

An 18-year-old from Wister was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Friday in LeFlore County.

Ayden G. Brown was a passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that ran off the roadway on U.S. 270 southeast of Wister just before 1 a.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The driver overcorrected, troopers said, and the pickup flipped and rolled an unknown number of times.

Brown was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Heavener, was cut out of the pickup and hospitalized in Arkansas with head injuries. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt, the OHP reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but troopers noted the odor of alcohol in their initial report.