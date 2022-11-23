18-year-old dies in Craig County crash

An 18-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon when her car crashed into the back of another vehicle in Craig County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Saffron Durham of Vinita was driving a 2001 Suzuki SUV south on Oklahoma 82 about 2:40 p.m. when the 2011 Ford Econoline van in front her slowed to turn left on Oklahoma 85 toward Ketchum.
Durham's SUV then hit the back of the van, the preliminary crash report states.
Durham was not wearing a seat belt, and airbags were deployed in her car, the report states. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, a 62-year-old Vinita man, had a leg injury but refused medical treatment at the scene. His 32-year-old passenger was taken to a Joplin hospital in fair condition, the report says.
Troopers attributed the crash to driver inattention.