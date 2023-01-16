16-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run Okfuskee County collision

A 16-year-old Weleetka boy died Sunday night after being struck in a hit-and-run in Okfuskee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers were able to determine that a 1992 Chevrolet pickup hit the boy on Choctaw Avenue just north of Weleetka around 9:45 p.m., the OHP report says.
The teenager was taken to a hospital in Henryetta, where he died, the report states.
The driver left the scene, and authorities don't know his or her identity, the report indicates.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Olivia McCourry
Staff Writer
As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.