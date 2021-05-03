 Skip to main content
16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Mayes County
16-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Mayes County

A 16-year-old boy was killed when his motorcycle collided head-on with car on a Mayes County road around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Troopers said the crash occurred when the 2005 Yamaha motorcycle the teen was riding entered the oncoming lane of traffic on a curve on 523 Road just east of Oklahoma 82, about 2 miles south of Salina, and hit a 2020 Honda Fit.

The 16-year-old, whose identity was not released, was wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The 77-year-old Salina woman driving the car reportedly had arm injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

Troopers attributed the crash to speed and driver inexperience.

