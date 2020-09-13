16 students, two Tahlequah school employees quarantined after COVID-19 case

Eighteen people — two school staffers and 16 students — were quarantined after a positive COVID-19 case at a preschool and kindergarten.
Tahlequah Public Schools officials reported on Sunday that the 18 people would be quarantined immediately. The positive case was located at Tahlequah Sequoyah, a preschool and a kindergarten, according to a social media post.
The 18 people were placed into a two-week quarantine. Those who have had close contact with the positive case have already been notified, according to school officials.
The first day of school was Aug. 27.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!