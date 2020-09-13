 Skip to main content
16 students, two Tahlequah school employees quarantined after COVID-19 case

Eighteen people — two school staffers and 16 students — were quarantined after a positive COVID-19 case at a preschool and kindergarten.

Tahlequah Public Schools officials reported on Sunday that the 18 people would be quarantined immediately. The positive case was located at Tahlequah Sequoyah, a preschool and a kindergarten, according to a social media post.

The 18 people were placed into a two-week quarantine. Those who have had close contact with the positive case have already been notified, according to school officials.

The first day of school was Aug. 27.

