16-day deer gun season opens in Oklahoma this weekend

Wildlife officials say they plan to increase seasons to target doe populations in some areas of the state.
Tulsa World file
Ed Godfrey
The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s most popular hunting season, the 16-day deer gun season, opens Nov. 21 statewide.
Based on recent years, more than 150,000 hunters across the state are expected to participate in the gun season, which runs through Dec. 6.
Last season, 106,337 deer were harvested by Oklahoma hunters for all seasons (archery, muzzleloader and gun), with 55% of the total taken in the deer gun season.
Through this year’s muzzleloader season, hunters are slightly ahead of last year’s pace, said Dallas Barber, big game biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
4A: 1. Wagoner Bulldogs (10-0)
Last week: Open
Previous rankings: No. 1 (Weeks 0-11)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
4A: 2. Weatherford Eagles (8-0)
Last week: Open
Previous rankings: No. 2 (Weeks 0-11)
Photo by CHRIS LANDSBERGER/The Oklahoman
4A: 3. Poteau Pirates (8-2)
Last week: Open
Previous rankings: No. 3 (Week 11), No. 4 (Weeks 3-10), No. 6 (Week 2), No. 5 (Week 1), No. 3 (Week 0)
Photo by SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
4A: 4. Blanchard Lions (8-2)
Last week: Blanchard 54, Elgin 7
Previous rankings: No. 4 (Week 11), No. 5 (Week 10), No. 6 (Weeks 6-9), No. 7 (Week 5), Not ranked (Week 4)
Photo by BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
4A: 5. Hilldale Hornets (10-1)
Last week: Hilldale 42, Miami 0
Previous ranking: No. 5 (Week 11), No. 6 (Weeks 9 and 10), No. 8 (Week 8), No. 9 (Week 7)
4A: 6. Tuttle Tigers (10-1)
Last week: Tuttle 42, Chickasha 14
Previous rankings: No. 6 (Week 11), No. 3 (Weeks 3-10), No. 4 (Weeks 1 and 2), No. 5 (Week 0)
Photo by STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman
4A: 7. Newcastle Racers (7-2)
Last week: Newcastle 28, OKC Marshall 21
Previous ranking: No. 7 (Week 11), No. 10 (Week 10), Not ranked (Week 9)
Photo by BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
4A: 8. Bristow Pirates (7-3)
Last week: Bristow 48, McLain 28
Previous ranking: No. 8 (Week 11), Not ranked (Week 10)
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
4A: 9. Skiatook Bulldogs (6-3)
Last week: Skiatook 42, Fort Gibson 7
Previous rankings: No. 9 (Week 11), No. 8 (Weeks 9 and 10), No. 5 (Weeks 3-8), No. 3 (Weeks 1and 2), No. 4 (Week 0)
Photo by LINDSAY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal
4A: 10. Broken Bow Savages (5-3)
Last week: Open
Previous ranking: No. 10 (Week 11), No. 9 (Weeks 9 and 10), Not ranked (Week 8)
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
3A top 10 for Week 12 (previous ranking in parenthesis)
1. Lincoln Christian (1)9-0 (pictured)
2. Holland Hall (2)8-0
3. OKC Heritage Hall (3)8-1
4. Stigler (4)9-1
5. Kingston (5)10-0
6. Verdigris (6)8-1
7. Sulphur (7)7-3
8. Lone Grove (8)8-3
9. Kingfisher (9)7-3
10. Anadarko (10)6-3
Photo by JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
2A top 10 for Week 12 (previous ranking in parenthesis)
1. Metro Christian (1)7-2
2. Cascia Hall (2)8-1
3. Vian (3)8-1
4. OKC Millwood (4)6-1
5. Adair (5)9-1
6. Jones (6)8-2
7. Washington (7)8-1
8. Beggs (8)6-2
9. Marlow (9)9-0
10. Okla. Chr. School (10)8-0
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Class A, B and C top 10 for Week 12 (previous ranking in parenthesis)
Class A
1. Pawhuska (1)10-0 (pictured)
2. Cashion (2)10-0
3. Thomas (3)8-1
4. Ringling (4)7-0
5. Pawnee (5)7-1
6. Gore (6)7-0
7. Tonkawa (7)8-2
8. Wewoka (8)9-0
9. Minco (9)7-2
10. Woodland (10)10-1
Class B
1. Dewar (1)10-0
2. Cherokee (2)8-1
3. Laverne (3)7-1
4. Shattuck (4)7-1
5. Regent Prep (5)8-1
6. Davenport (6)8-1
7. Summit Christian (7)6-0
8. Velma-Alma (8)8-1
9. Pioneer-PV (9)7-3
10. Covington-Douglas (10)7-3
Class C
1. Timberlake (1)10-0
2. Mt. View-Gotebo (2)9-0
3. Midway (3)9-0
4. Buffalo (4)9-1
5. Waynoka (5)9-1
6. Sasakwa (6)8-2
7. Medford (7)8-2
8. Maysville (8)8-2
9. Tyrone (9)7-2
10. Fox (10)8-3
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Barry Lewis and Luke Slabaugh break down Week 10
