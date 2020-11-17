 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
16-day deer gun season opens in Oklahoma this weekend

16-day deer gun season opens in Oklahoma this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Deer season

Wildlife officials say they plan to increase seasons to target doe populations in some areas of the state.

 Tulsa World file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s most popular hunting season, the 16-day deer gun season, opens Nov. 21 statewide.

Based on recent years, more than 150,000 hunters across the state are expected to participate in the gun season, which runs through Dec. 6.

Last season, 106,337 deer were harvested by Oklahoma hunters for all seasons (archery, muzzleloader and gun), with 55% of the total taken in the deer gun season.

Through this year’s muzzleloader season, hunters are slightly ahead of last year’s pace, said Dallas Barber, big game biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Click here to read the rest of this story at oklahoman.com.

Video: Steer clear of deer this year

High school football gallery: Class 4A and C top 10 rankings for Week 12

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News